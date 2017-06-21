  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Thu, June 22

By Grace Perry Posted: Wednesday June 21 2017, 6:00pm

Photograph: Evan Hanover

1. See New Orleans folk rock band Hurray for the Riff Raff perform in Pritzker Pavilion as part of the Millennium Park Summer Concert Series tonight at 6:30pm. The show is free.

2. In observance of Pride Month, the Neo-Futurists are performing 30 Queer Plays in 60 Straight Minutes all weekend long. See the performance at the Neo-Futurarium tonight at 7:30pm for $25.

3. Check out Takashi Murakami’s stunning exhibition, “The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg,” at the Museum of Contemporary Art. The museum is open from 9am to 5pm, and entry is a $15 suggested donation.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.

Staff writer
By Grace Perry 257 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

