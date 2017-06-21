The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Thu, June 22

1. See New Orleans folk rock band Hurray for the Riff Raff perform in Pritzker Pavilion as part of the Millennium Park Summer Concert Series tonight at 6:30pm. The show is free.

2. In observance of Pride Month, the Neo-Futurists are performing 30 Queer Plays in 60 Straight Minutes all weekend long. See the performance at the Neo-Futurarium tonight at 7:30pm for $25.

3. Check out Takashi Murakami’s stunning exhibition, “The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg,” at the Museum of Contemporary Art. The museum is open from 9am to 5pm, and entry is a $15 suggested donation.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.