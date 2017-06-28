The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Thu, June 29

1. Tickets are still available to see Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers at Wrigley Field tonight. The show is at 7:30pm and tickets start at $143.

2. Funk and soul singer Lady Wray plays a free show tonight at the Pritzker Pavilion as part of the 2017 Millennium Park Summer Music Series. The show begins at 6:30pm.

3. Head out to Lisle for the Eyes to the Skies Festival, an event with a carnival, live music and dozens of colorful hot air balloons. Entry is $8.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.