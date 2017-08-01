  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Tue, Aug 1

By Grace Perry Posted: Tuesday August 1 2017, 12:01am

Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

1. The Millennium Park Summer Film Series is screening Bend It Like Beckham at the Pritzker Pavilion tonight. Entry is free, and the movie starts at 6:30pm.

2. Steppenwolf’s current production, Hir, tackles family dynamics, the military and transgender issues. Tonight’s show is at 7:30pm and tickets start at $20.

3. Get a history lesson and a good laugh in at the same time at Historically Accurate Comedy at iO Theater. Tonight’s show is at 8pm and tickets are $12.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.

Staff writer
By Grace Perry

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

For any feedback or for more information email

