The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Tue, Aug 1

1. The Millennium Park Summer Film Series is screening Bend It Like Beckham at the Pritzker Pavilion tonight. Entry is free, and the movie starts at 6:30pm.

2. Steppenwolf’s current production, Hir, tackles family dynamics, the military and transgender issues. Tonight’s show is at 7:30pm and tickets start at $20.

3. Get a history lesson and a good laugh in at the same time at Historically Accurate Comedy at iO Theater. Tonight’s show is at 8pm and tickets are $12.

