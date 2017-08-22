The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Tue, Aug 22

1. The works of three international street artists converge at TRIVIUM, Vertical Gallery’s latest exhibit. The Ukrainian Village gallery is free to the public and open from 11am to 6pm.

2. Admission to the Museum of Contemporary Art is free for Illinois residents today. The institution is open from 10am to 8pm, and its live jazz series, Tuesdays on the Terrace, begins at 5:30pm.

3. Popular monthly LGBTQ party Off-Chances is happening tonight at Danny’s Tavern in Bucktown. The party starts at 10pm and is free to attend.

