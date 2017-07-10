  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Tue, July 11

By Grace Perry Posted: Monday July 10 2017, 6:00pm

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Tue, July 11
Photograph: CC/Flickr/LongitudeLatitude

1. Take a stroll along the Chicago River and view the new series of public art installations, which are part of the city's Year of Public Art. It's totally free.  

2. Steppenwolf's latest show, Hiris a smart, challenging production. Tickets for tonight's 7:30pm staging are still available, starting at $94, but the show is running until mid-August.

3. Tonight's installment of the Millennium Park Film Series is the 1983 Latin American drama El Norte. The screening is free.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Grace Perry 279 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest