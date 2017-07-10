The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Tue, July 11

1. Take a stroll along the Chicago River and view the new series of public art installations, which are part of the city's Year of Public Art. It's totally free.

2. Steppenwolf's latest show, Hir, is a smart, challenging production. Tickets for tonight's 7:30pm staging are still available, starting at $94, but the show is running until mid-August.

3. Tonight's installment of the Millennium Park Film Series is the 1983 Latin American drama El Norte. The screening is free.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.