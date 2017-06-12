  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Tue, June 13

By Time Out Chicago editors Posted: Monday June 12 2017, 6:00pm

Photograph: Courtesy Museum of Contemporary Art

1. The Millennium Park Summer Film Series kicks off tonight with a free screening of The Blues Brothers. The movie begins at 6:30pm.  

2. Have a drink and listen to live jazz at the Museum of Contemporary Art at its weekly summer music series, Tuesdays on the Terrace. Entry is free.

3. Hear Chicago comedians and writers share their drunken brilliance at Drunk Education at Elastic Arts in Logan Square tonight at 8:30pm. Entry is free.

