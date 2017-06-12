The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Tue, June 13

1. The Millennium Park Summer Film Series kicks off tonight with a free screening of The Blues Brothers. The movie begins at 6:30pm.

2. Have a drink and listen to live jazz at the Museum of Contemporary Art at its weekly summer music series, Tuesdays on the Terrace. Entry is free.

3. Hear Chicago comedians and writers share their drunken brilliance at Drunk Education at Elastic Arts in Logan Square tonight at 8:30pm. Entry is free.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.