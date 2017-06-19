The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Tue, June 20

1. Celebrate the longest day of the year at the Summer Solstice Spectacular Variety Hour, hosted by Holly Laurent and Saturday Night Live's Katie Rich. The show is at iO Chicago at 8pm and costs $12.

2. See Pass Over, a contemporary riff on Waiting For Godot, at Steppenwolf. Tickets are still available and start at $30.

3. The Millennium Park Film Series is screening Harold Ramis’ 1980 classic Caddyshack tonight. It’s free and begins at 6:30pm.

