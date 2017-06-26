The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Tue, June 27

1. The Millennium Park Film Series is screening Julie and Julia tonight on the park’s 40-foot-wide screen. It’s free and begins at 6:30pm.

2. Chicago-based podcast Potterotica is hosting its first-ever live show at Quenchers Saloon tonight at 7pm. Tickets are $10.

3. The hilarious, quick comedy Native Gardens is in its last week at the Victory Gardens Biograph Theater. Tonight’s show is at 7:30pm and tickets start at $27.

