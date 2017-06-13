The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Wed, June 14

1. Watch a free screening of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off tonight at 7pm. This is the inaugural edition of Music Box Theatre’s Movies at the Park, which takes place in the Park at Wrigley.

2. Tickets are still available to see Canadian singer-songwriter Feist perform at the Vic Theatre tonight. Tickets start at $57.

3. Show off your moves at the bi-weekly queer dance party Fabitat at Beauty Bar, tonight at 9pm. Entry is free.

