The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Wed, June 14

By Time Out Chicago editors Posted: Tuesday June 13 2017, 6:00pm

1. Watch a free screening of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off tonight at 7pm. This is the inaugural edition of Music Box Theatre’s Movies at the Park, which takes place in the Park at Wrigley.

2. Tickets are still available to see Canadian singer-songwriter Feist perform at the Vic Theatre tonight. Tickets start at $57.

3. Show off your moves at the bi-weekly queer dance party Fabitat at Beauty Bar, tonight at 9pm. Entry is free.

Staff writer
By Time Out Chicago editors 129 Posts

Bringing you the best cultural, culinary, and creative offerings in Chicago. Explore the city with us on Facebook and Twitter @TimeOutChicago.

For any feedback or for more information email

