The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Wed, June 21

1. Enjoy happy hour at Jazzin’ At The Shedd, the Shedd Aquarium’s weekly after-hours summer series. It starts at 5pm and tickets cost $20.

2. Go to the experimental queer punk concert series, Glitter Creeps, at the Empty Bottle tonight at 9pm. It’s just $5.

3. German artist Bettina Pousttchi’s large-scale photo installation explores the architecture of the Arts Club of Chicago. It’s free, and open from 11am to 6pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.