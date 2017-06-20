  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Wed, June 21

By Grace Perry Posted: Tuesday June 20 2017, 6:00pm

Photograph: Brenna Hernandez
Jazzin' at the Shedd

1. Enjoy happy hour at Jazzin’ At The Shedd, the Shedd Aquarium’s weekly after-hours summer series. It starts at 5pm and tickets cost $20.

2. Go to the experimental queer punk concert series, Glitter Creeps, at the Empty Bottle tonight at 9pm. It’s just $5.

3. German artist Bettina Pousttchi’s large-scale photo installation explores the architecture of the Arts Club of Chicago. It’s free, and open from 11am to 6pm.

Staff writer
By Grace Perry 257 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

