The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Wed, June 28

By Grace Perry Posted: Tuesday June 27 2017, 6:00pm

Photograph: Patrick L. Pyszka

1. See legendary prog-rock group King Crimson play at the Chicago Theatre tonight at 7:30pm. Tickets are still available and start at $57.

2. Watch a screening of the live-action remake of The Jungle Book at the Park at Wrigley tonight at 7pm. It’s free and part of the Music Box Theatre’s summer programming.

3. The Hypocrites’ 2016 production of You On The Moors Now is being restaged at the Berger Park Cultural Center this summer. Tickets are $10, and tonight’s show is at 7:30pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.

