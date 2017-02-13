These Chicago suburbs were named among the safest U.S. cities

Online analytics database NeighborhoodScout has released its annual list of the 100 safest cities in America, and a handful of Chicago suburbs made the cut. In Illinois, 19 towns with 25,000 or more residents were named among the safest U.S. cities for 2017, including two that cracked the top 10.

Lake in The Hills (No. 7) and Bartlett (No. 9), both northwest suburbs of Chicago, were deemed safer than 90 percent of cities in the U.S, according to the report. Other Chicago suburbs on the list are: Buffalo Grove (No. 12), Wheaton (No. 32), Hanover Park (No. 37), Huntley (No. 43), Hoffman Estates (No. 46), Plainfield (No. 47), Arlington Heights (No. 49), Palatine (No. 51), Lockport (No. 56), Mundelein (No. 57), Mount Prospect (No. 64), Highland Park (No. 81), Elmhurst (No. 82), Northbrook (No. 88), Carol Stream (No. 89), Oak Forest (No. 93) and New Lenox (No. 100).

According to NeighborhoodScout, the research is based on the total number of violent and property crimes per 1,000 residents. Data used in the report include the total number of crimes in each town reported to the FBI and total population.

See the full list of the top 100 safest cities in the U.S. here.

