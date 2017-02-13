  • Blog
These Chicago suburbs were named among the safest U.S. cities

By Jonathan Samples Posted: Monday February 13 2017, 5:08pm

Photograph: CC/Flickr/David Wilson
The city of Wheaton, located 30 miles west of Chicago, ranked 32nd on the list of top 100 cities in the U.S.

Online analytics database NeighborhoodScout has released its annual list of the 100 safest cities in America, and a handful of Chicago suburbs made the cut. In Illinois, 19 towns with 25,000 or more residents were named among the safest U.S. cities for 2017, including two that cracked the top 10.

Lake in The Hills (No. 7) and Bartlett (No. 9), both northwest suburbs of Chicago, were deemed safer than 90 percent of cities in the U.S, according to the report. Other Chicago suburbs on the list are: Buffalo Grove (No. 12), Wheaton (No. 32), Hanover Park (No. 37), Huntley (No. 43), Hoffman Estates (No. 46), Plainfield (No. 47), Arlington Heights (No. 49), Palatine (No. 51), Lockport (No. 56), Mundelein (No. 57), Mount Prospect (No. 64), Highland Park (No. 81), Elmhurst (No. 82), Northbrook (No. 88), Carol Stream (No. 89), Oak Forest (No. 93) and New Lenox (No. 100).

According to NeighborhoodScout, the research is based on the total number of violent and property crimes per 1,000 residents. Data used in the report include the total number of crimes in each town reported to the FBI and total population.

See the full list of the top 100 safest cities in the U.S. here.

Staff writer
By Jonathan Samples 153 Posts

Jon is an assistant editor, blogs, at Time Out Chicago. He once ran down a mountain to escape a lightning storm. Follow him on Twitter @strikechords.

