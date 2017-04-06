Try Time Out Chicago's latest cocktail collaboration at Cherry Circle Room

Warm weather might finally be on the way. Yes, we mean it. And if you ask us, there's no better way to welcome spring than with a fruity cocktail. This April, we've partnered up with Cherry Circle Room to create a special Time Out Chicago cocktail.

On the "historic" side of Cherry Circle Room's cocktail menu, you'll find the Algonquin (named after the New York hotel) for $13, made with Panamanian rum, lime, blackberry and Benedictine. It's a bright and fruity version of a daiquiri, refreshing in every way and ridiculously drinkable. It's based on a recipe that was originally found in cocktail expert Ted Saucier's 1951 book, Bottoms Up. If you really want to indulge, try pairing the drink with Cherry Circle Room's burger, which features smoked gouda, bread and butter pickles, caramelized onions and horseradish-mustard aioli.

If you're looking for additional new tipples to sample, keep your eyes (and taste buds) peeled for even more collaborative cocktails at Chicago bars this spring. Happy drinking!

