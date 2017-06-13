‘Waitress’ coming to Cadillac Palace Theatre in July 2018

The first national tour of Waitress, the Broadway musical with a score by Sara Bareilles, will play the Cadillac Palace Theatre for just three weeks next summer, running July 3–22, 2018.

With a book by Jessie Nelson, adapted from the 2007 independent film written and directed by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress opened on Broadway in the spring of 2016 and was nominated for four Tony Awards. It had the bad luck of opening in the same season as Hamilton, but has found a dedicated audience of its own. The Broadway production originally starred Chicago native Jessie Mueller, followed by Bareilles herself; Betsy Wolfe now leads the Broadway cast.

Waitress will be part of the next Broadway in Chicago subscription season, on sale this fall. Individual tickets will go on sale at a date to be determined.

