West Loop gets ready for Fulton Market makeover

Fulton Market is about to get much more accessible with the construction of a streetscape project in the West Loop community set to begin this spring. The Chicago Department of Transportation announced last week that work between Halsted and Carpenter Streets will run through summer 2018 and include a variety of streetscape enhancements, such as improved parking areas, wider sidewalks and better lighting.

During a final public meeting in 2015, CDOT presented the project’s pre-final plans. The department then began coordinating with local reviewing agencies and utility companies to finalize the plans and obtain the construction contract. According to the West Loop Community Organization, input provided by various stakeholders during these meetings helped with the project’s final design.

Overall, the project will feature a minimalist design that’s meant to enhance the industrial character of the area, including raised sidewalks and loading dock areas. Officials added that ramps and railings will be used to maintain accessibility and safety throughout the project area.

Some of the other proposed streetscape improvements include:

Enhanced lighting, wider sidewalks and shorter pedestrian crossings at intersections.

Formalized angled and parallel parking areas that will be used for parking during entertainment hours and loading zones during industrial hours.

Separate truck parking zones and a wide through lane giving cars ample room to maneuver.

Granite cobbled intersections with granite accents throughout the project area.

The streetscape project comes at a time when several business have announced plans to move into the West Loop neighborhood. In June, McDonald's announced that it would move its corporate headquarters into the Fulton Market district in 2018. Another newcomer, Ace Hotel, is set to open a Fulton Market location at 311 N Morgan St later this year.

