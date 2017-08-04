William Petersen, Kevin Anderson join Broadway-bound new Tracy Letts play at Steppenwolf

Steppenwolf Theatre Company has announced major casting news for The Minutes, the latest play by Pulitzer Prize–winning ensemble member Tracy Letts (August: Osage County), set for a November premiere. Producer Scott Rudin previously announced his intentions to transfer Steppenwolf’s production, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, to Broadway in the spring.

The comedy about small-town politics will feature ensemble member William Petersen as Mayor Superba, along with Kevin Anderson (Mr. Breeding), James Vincent Meredith (Mr. Blake), Sally Murphy (Ms. Matz); they join previously confirmed ensemble members Francis Guinan (Mr. Oldfield) and Ian Barford (Mr. Carp). Also in the cast will be Brittany Burch as Ms. Johnson, Cliff Chamberlain as Mr. Peel and Penny Slusher as Ms. Innes.

Additional casting for the Steppenwolf staging remains to be announced; a spokesperson for the theater couldn’t confirm whether any of these actors would move with the Broadway run. (Petersen, a longtime Chicago stage actor who’s also well known to TV audiences for his years on C.S.I., has only appeared on Broadway once, in the Goodman Theatre’s production of The Night of the Iguana in 1996.)

The Minutes will run November 9 to December 31 at Steppenwolf. Rudin has set a first preview date of February 6 for the Broadway transfer with an opening date of March 8, though a theater has yet to be announced. Letts’s play Mary Page Marlowe, which premiered at Steppenwolf in 2016, will also have a New York bow next spring, with a production at Off Broadway’s Second Stage set to open in June.

