You can see former VP Joe Biden at the Chicago Theatre in December

Uncle Joe is coming to Chicago. Former Vice President Joe Biden will appear at the Chicago Theatre on December 11 as part of his book tour, it was announced this morning. No word yet on whether he’ll wear his lucky debate suit.

Dubbed the American Promise Tour, Biden’s travels are in support of his new memoir, Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose, due out November 14 from Flatiron Books. The book chronicles Biden’s 2015, as his son Beau was battling brain cancer while the vice president had to decide whether to enter the 2016 presidential race.

The American Promise Tour events are described as “a series of conversations that will go beyond the 24-hour news cycle and 140-character arguments to connect friends and neighbors around the topics that matter most.” Tickets go on sale to the general public July 28 at 10am, with presales beginning July 18; ticket prices are still TBA, but each will include a copy of Promise Me, Dad.

