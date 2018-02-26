An O’Hare expansion could add up to 45 additional gates to the airport

Just in case you didn't already feel lost while wandering around O’Hare International Airport, the Chicago travel hub might be getting even more gigantic. The Tribune reports that Mayor Rahm Emanuel and a group of O’Hare airline carriers are close to finalizing an $8.5 billion deal to expand the airport by three million square feet. This deal comes near the end of the airlines’ 35-year lease, which terminates on May 11.

The expansion, aimed to be completed by 2026, could add up to 45 additional gates at O’Hare. Terminal 2, which is currently used for domestic travel, would be replaced with a state-of-the-art global terminal. The project would also implement ways to better serve a higher number of passengers, including increased security, additional concourses and new amenities. It’s projected to be the largest revamp in O’Hare’s 73 years, and has the potential to create thousands of new jobs. The best part? According to the Sun-Times, no taxpayer money would be used for the project—airline revenue would provide all the funding.

The deal also complements Mayor Emanuel’s fantasy to create a high-speed train from O’Hare to the Loop, which just might become a reality. As we recently reported, four groups—including Elon Musk’s The Boring Company—are interested helping to build that train.

While flying out of O’Hare might look very different 10 years from now, it’s still a pain in 2018—and all this construction probably won’t help. If you have any upcoming trips, check out our guide to how to survive flight delays at O’Hare.

