Spend Valentine’s Day speed-dating on the Navy Pier Ferris wheel

You can tell yourself “it’s a Hallmark holiday!” all you want, but the truth remains: Being single on Valentine’s Day sucks. Luckily, Navy Pier is attempting to make Valentine’s a little more hopefully with another round of Spinning With Singles: Group Speed Dating on the Centennial Wheel. If you haven’t had much luck dating on the ground, why not give it a whirl 200 feet up in the air?

So how does speed dating on a Ferris wheel work, exactly? Six to eight daters will be placed in a gondola together (either all one gender or half-men half-women, depending on who you're interested in). Each group will be given icebreaker questions, and daters are expected to socialize as a group. After each rotation, the men (or, half of the same-sex gondola) will exit and rotate into a new car. Simple and low-stress.

If someone piques your interest, you’ll get more than just a go ‘round the wheel with them. Navy Pier is teaming up with Entertainment Cruises’ private charter yacht, Chicago Elite, for a dockside reception after the rotating dates. That reception includes hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, and tunes from DJ LoveBug. What happens after 9pm is between you and another consenting adult.

Limited spaces are available, so if you don’t want to spend February 14 scrolling aimlessly through Netflix and nursing a big bag of Pirate’s Booty, sign up here. The event is $50 per person, and goes from 6:30 to 9pm on Valentine’s Day. Best of luck up there!

