The three things you need to know today: Fri, Apr 20

1. Former Chicago stand-up Drew Michael has racked up a Comedy Central half-hour and a stint on Saturday Night Live’s writing staff since heading east a few years back. He returns to his old stomping ground to headline the Lincoln Lodge tonight and tomorrow. Both shows are at 8pm, and tickets are $15.

2. See works by the next generation of rising filmmakers at CineYouth, the Chicago International Film Festival’s mini-fest spotlighting creators 22 and under. All events take place at the Music Box Theatre today through Sunday, and admission is free.

3. Start your weekend with the Kiss Kiss Cabaret. The flagship variety show at Uptown Underground combines burlesque, music and comedy for a night that’s never the same twice. Tonight’s show is at 7:30pm; tickets start at $27.50.

