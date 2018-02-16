The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Fri, Feb 16

1. Dan Savage’s annual amateur porn celebration, Hump! Film Festival, is on tonight at the Music Box Theatre. Tickets to the 7pm and 9:30pm shows are $25.

2. Be dazzled by illusions at Trickery Chicago, an intimate magic show in a storefront theater in Boystown. Tickets for the 8pm and 10pm shows are $15.

3. The Chicago Musical Theatre Festival continues at Greenhouse Theater Center tonight. Tickets for the 7:30pm and 10pm shows start at $15.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.