  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sat, Dec 30

By Grace Perry Posted: Saturday December 30 2017, 12:01am

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sat, Dec 30
Image: Courtesy Soaring Badger Productions

1. Afrofuturist jazz band Sun Ra Arkestra plays Constellation tonight, with shows at 8:30 and 10:30pm. Tickets cost $30 to $40.

2. See Whirled News Tonight, an improvised comedy show based on the past week’s news, at iO Theater. Tickets for the 8pm show are $14.

3. Poet Aziza Barnes’s play, BLKS, has two shows at Steppenwolf Theatre today. Tickets for the 3 and 7:30pm shows start at $20.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Grace Perry 475 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest