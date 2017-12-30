The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sat, Dec 30

1. Afrofuturist jazz band Sun Ra Arkestra plays Constellation tonight, with shows at 8:30 and 10:30pm. Tickets cost $30 to $40.

2. See Whirled News Tonight, an improvised comedy show based on the past week’s news, at iO Theater. Tickets for the 8pm show are $14.

3. Poet Aziza Barnes’s play, BLKS, has two shows at Steppenwolf Theatre today. Tickets for the 3 and 7:30pm shows start at $20.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.