The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Wed, Feb 14

1. Check out Emporium Popups’ latest creation, Love Shack—a Valentine’s Day-themed watering hole. It opens at 7pm today, and there’s no cover charge to enter.

2. Attend an interactive screening of the 1987 classic The Princess Bride tonight at the Music Box. The movie begins at 7pm and tickets are $12.50.

3. See the Second City’s Black History Month Show, a best-of sketch show from over the years. Tickets for the 8pm show are $20.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.