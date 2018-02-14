  • News
The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Wed, Feb 14

By Grace Perry Posted: Wednesday February 14 2018, 12:01am

Photograph: Martha Williams
Heart-shaped macaron from La Boulangerie

1. Check out Emporium Popups’ latest creation, Love Shack—a Valentine’s Day-themed watering hole. It opens at 7pm today, and there’s no cover charge to enter.

2. Attend an interactive screening of the 1987 classic The Princess Bride tonight at the Music Box. The movie begins at 7pm and tickets are $12.50.

3. See the Second City’s Black History Month Show, a best-of sketch show from over the years. Tickets for the 8pm show are $20.

Staff writer
By Grace Perry 523 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

