This River North hotel is outfitting its rooftop with spooky igloos for Halloween

Want your rooftop bar vistas to come with a side of scares? You'll find both this Halloween at the IO Godfrey Rooftop Lounge, which is debuting a "haunted" version of its annual heated rooftop igloos for one spooky day on Saturday, October 31.

The domed igloos, which are heated and see-through to allow for unobstructed views, will be strewn with scary decor; elsewhere on the rooftop, you'll find a fire dancer and live DJ. Complete the haunted effect with seasonal snacks and plenty of Halloween-themed cocktails—like the bourbon, Grand Marnier, ginger liqueur and pumpkin spice-infused Smashing Pumpkin—and be sure to come in your best costume, because there'll be a prize giveaway for the best-dressed visitor.

Visitors can make two-hour private igloo reservations (which, just as a warning, will run you at least $500 for up to six people) for anytime between 11am to midnight on October 31 via Tock or by emailing info@iogodfrey.com. And don't worry if you can't manage to snag a spot—once Halloween's over, the igloos will get decked out in holiday decor and remain open through March 2021.

