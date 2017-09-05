Time Out Chicago Theater Awards 2017

La Havana Madrid, Sandra Delgado, Teatro Vista

A longtime Chicago performer, Delgado made a grand impression as a playwright with this conjuring of a long-forgotten Lakeview nightclub that was a gathering place for Latinx immigrants in the 1950s and ’60s. A welcome excavation of a piece of Chicago history, La Havana Madrid had a sold-out run at Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theatre and a summer remount at the Goodman.

Other finalists: Bobbie Clearly, Alex Lubischer, Steep Theatre; The Happiest Place on Earth, Philip Dawkins, Sideshow Theatre Company and Greenhouse Theater Center; The Snare, Samantha Beach, Jackalope Theatre Company; The Wolf at the End of the Block, Ike Holter, Teatro Vista

Photograph: Joel Maisonet