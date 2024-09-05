Subscribe
A woman on a tighwire
Photograph: Courtesy Aloft Loft
Photograph: Courtesy Aloft Loft

8 unique classes to take in Chicago

Looking to broaden your interests? Sign up for archery, rodeo lessons and medieval martial arts with these out-of-the-ordinary experiences.

Allison Yates
Written by Allison Yates
Bored of your average sourdough baking class? Then look no further than Chicago's assortment of out-of-the-ordinary offerings. There are many benefits to learning a new skill as an adult, whether it’s for career advancement, making friends, meeting singles or simply being creative—and the nicher the class, the more memorable. Our city’s top  libraries, museums, art studios and other cultural institutions feature class topics ranging from our cultural obsession of Mars to daring rodeo tricks. So swallow your fear of heights and grab your tarot deck: Here are eight unique and compelling classes to sign up for in Chicago.

Unique classes to take in Chicago

Improve your balance with a tightwire class

Photograph: Courtesy Aloft Loft

Take your slacklining to the next level at Logan Square’s Aloft Loft. Under the soaring ceilings of the century-old former church, improve your balance (and nerves) at a tightwire class inside the 600-foot circus training space. You’ll start with walking, sitting, turning and laying along the tightwire and progress to bouncing and jumping. Pair your new skills with other classes like silks, straps, trapeze and handstands to become the next viral sensation.

$80/hour for private and $160/month for group. BIPOC scholarships available.

https://media.timeout.com/images/105803140/image.jpg
Allison Yates

Learn medieval European martial arts

Photograph: Nic Cabrera

This isn’t a Monty Python movie set: Fights at the Chicago Swordplay Guild (CSG) mimic real combat techniques of 14th-17th century Europe. Group classes include the Longsword (Taste of the Knightly Arts) or Rapier (Taste of the Renaissance) and activities like footwork drills, partner exercises, fencing, wrestling and more. This type of sword fighting is more than a workout—it’s a lesson in history. Beginners welcome and equipment provided.

$150 for 12-week courses. 

https://media.timeout.com/images/105803140/image.jpg
Allison Yates
Take a focaccia art baking class

Photograph: Courtesy Bettie's Chicago

Baking workshops happen daily across the city of Chicago, but few result in whimsical edible art. At the 1950s-themed retro diner Bettie’s Chicago, burgeoning bakers learn basic focaccia making skills and decorating techniques to turn their bread into a tranquil forest scene or colorful blooming garden using vegetables, herbs and even salami. Described as “a paint-and-sip class but with food,” the workshop is also vegan-friendly.

$95 per class.

https://media.timeout.com/images/105803140/image.jpg
Allison Yates

Use tarot as a writing tool

Photograph: Dan Finnen

Writer's block? Try tarot cards. This cartomancy technique has been around since the 1400s to illuminate the past, present and future, and in StoryStudio Chicago’s writing course, it may also unlock your narrative. Play with imagery, symbols and intuitive writing to channel the practices of people like Carl Jung and Joseph Campbell. This course is recommended for writers with a current work-in-progress. No prior experience with tarot required.

$315 for a four-week, in-person course.

https://media.timeout.com/images/105803140/image.jpg
Allison Yates
Pick up a bow and arrow

Photograph: Courtesy North Side Archery Club

Grab a bow and arrow and enjoy summer camp vibes in Lincoln Park year-round. Modern archery has roots in Chicago dating back to the late 1800s, and you can continue the tradition at two-time U.S. Archery Club of the Year award winner North Side Archery Club. Beginners are welcome and all equipment is provided. You’ll begin with form technique and fun games, and once you’ve mastered the basics, progress to try new bows, develop mental skills and strategize scoring.

$50 for single session, $120 for a four-week course. 

https://media.timeout.com/images/105803140/image.jpg
Allison Yates

Learn rodeo techniques from Chicago cowboys

Photograph: Shutterstock

Calling all cowboys, cowgirls and cowpeople: You don’t need to travel out west for authentic cowboy culture. Since 1989, Broken Arrow Horseback Riding Club has been providing access to riding and rodeo skills for Chicagoans of all races and backgrounds. Founder Murdock, “The Man With No First Name,” remembers seeing horsemanship in Washington Park as a kid and aims to continue the city’s urban equestrian legacy. Giddy up, Windy City.

Private lessons upon request. Contact Broken Arrow for pricing.

https://media.timeout.com/images/105803140/image.jpg
Allison Yates
Explore the cultural history of Mars

Photograph: Courtesy Newberry Library

Whether it’s the interesting weather patterns or possibility of former life, there’s one planet that continues to fascinate us: Mars. The red planet may be “dead,” but it’s well and alive in our cultural imagination. At the Newberry Library, explore why by watching film clips, listening to music, reading excerpts from novels and digging into Martian culture in an adult education course.You don’t have to be a kooky conspiracy theorist to ponder the possibility of life on Mars and channel your inner Ray Bradbury.

$202-225 for a four-week course.

https://media.timeout.com/images/105803140/image.jpg
Allison Yates

Make your own paper

Photograph: Courtesy Switch Grass Paper

Save the trees and use prairie grasses to make paper. Chicago-based artist duo Aya Nakamura and Megan Diddie host traveling papermaking workshops around the city, utilizing locally-sourced fibers from our city’s natural landscape. Dig your hands into flora like grey-headed coneflower, rattlesnake masters and cup plants and use varying techniques to make paper to later paint or make zines, posters and art with. Some workshops also include additional meetups for communal art with your recent creations. No prior experience required and no equipment necessary.

Prices vary. Check Instagram for details.

https://media.timeout.com/images/105803140/image.jpg
Allison Yates
