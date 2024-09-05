8 unique classes to take in Chicago

Take your slacklining to the next level at Logan Square’s Aloft Loft. Under the soaring ceilings of the century-old former church, improve your balance (and nerves) at a tightwire class inside the 600-foot circus training space. You’ll start with walking, sitting, turning and laying along the tightwire and progress to bouncing and jumping. Pair your new skills with other classes like silks, straps, trapeze and handstands to become the next viral sensation.

$80/hour for private and $160/month for group. BIPOC scholarships available.