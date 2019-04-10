A history of Istria in ten buildings

Tourism in Istria dates back at least to the late nineteenth century (and maybe even to Roman times), although it was in the 1960s and 1970s that it became the peninsula’s main industry. Since then it has been the hotel, not the church, the palace or the post office, that has become the dominant architectural statement of the age. Designed by Ivo Bartolić and Miroslav Begović in 1971 this is a perfect example of leisure-driven modernism, its 600 rooms neatly arranged in a series of interlocking concrete planes. Squeezed onto an awkward plot of land, and partly raised on pillars to take account of the sloping ground, it’s a zig-zagging structure with two extended wings, giving it the appearance of a slowly advancing crab. It pretty much sums up everything that Croatian architects wanted to do in the Sixties and Seventies – an identifiably Mediterranean form of modernism that would impress foreign tourists while staying true to local needs.