Art Zagreb 2019

This four-day art fair gives dealers, artists and the art-appreciating public a chance to mingle and chew the cultural cud. With plenty of inexpensive artworks and prints on offer, it’s a great opportunity for collectors of modest means to add to their portfolio.

Art Zagreb is open: 7pm-11pm Thur; 2pm-10pm Fri; 11am-10pm Sat; 11am-7pm Sun.