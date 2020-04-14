In pictures: 62 photos of Croatia's superb street art

Captivating street art illuminates the country's urban facades

© Graffiti Na GradeleStreet art festival Graffiti na Gradele translates to 'Grilled Graffiti', honouring grilled fish often eaten in its home, Brač island
© Graffiti Na GradeleAnother piece from Brač's Graffiti Na Gradele street art festival
© Graffiti Na GradeleA wonderfully abstract piece from Graffiti Na Gradele
© Art Park ZagrebWork by renowned Croatian artist Lunar in the centre of Zagreb
© StreetArtNewsA realistic piece called 'Nitpicking' by lauded Croatian artist Lonac
© Art ParkArt by US-native artist Anthony Brooks in Old Town Zagreb
© Sanjin KaštelanA mix and match of mediums on Zagreb's Branimirova street
© Lice Grada / licegrada.hrBranimirova street is known for the splendid street art that flanks it
© Time Out CroatiaCaptivating characters on Zagreb's central Vlaška street
© Sanjin KaštelanMali Medo pub decor on Zagreb's famous Tkalčićeva street
© Art ParkCroatian artist Marin Remić's (aka Smelly Feet Guy) work on display in central Zagreb
© Mali MedoMuch-photographed work by Croatian artist Boris Bare at Tkalčićeva street's Mali Medo pub
© Kristijan SmokOne of Croatian artist OKO's prolific works in front of Zagreb's Museum of Contemporary Art
© Sanjin Kaštelan'Xenophora' by Lonac in Zagreb's centre - since ruined by the March 22 earthquake
© Domagoj BlaževićWork displayed at the Art Park festival in Zagreb's Ribnjak park
© Art ParkA piece by Croatian artist Mislav Lešić for the Art Park festival
© Sanjin KaštelanAn artistic surprise greets passersby on Zagreb's Selska street
© Marko LopacPainting in action at the Graffiti Na Gradele festival
© José A. de Lucas TorreSpringtime sales at Zagreb's Dolac marketplace overlooked by street art
@ LonacWork by Lonac and fellow Croatian artist chez186 called ‘Technicolor Dream’ in Zagreb
@Boobmarstick.comArt by Ukranian street art duo Kazki stands out in the Istrian town of Vodnjan
@ Vodnjan Tourist BoardA mural called 'Enjoy Life' by Croatia-native Stipan Tadić in Vodnjan
© Sanjin Kaštelan'Anamorphosis' by French artist Etien in Zagreb's Upper Town
@ Yango GonzalezA mural by Croatian artist Šumski in the town of Komiža on Vis island
@ Terme Tuhelj'ART&Spa' is a piece in Zagorje by Lunar and Mexican artist Farid Rueda
@ Doris FaturThe outside of beloved Zagreb venue Lauba is graced by art from Šumski
@ Zoran M.Street art around Zagreb's buzzing Student Centre
@ Marin MesterThe streets of Rijeka feature art by Spanish artist Sebas Velasco
@ ArtezSerbian artist Artez's creation for Zagreb's Ohoho festival at Autonomous Cultural Center Medika
@ Street Art Croatia'The Ugly Duckling' by artists OKO and chez186 for the European Union's Creart project
@ Miron Mirić'Waterfall' by Croatian artist Miron Milić on Zagreb's Petrinjska street
@ Eva-Maria FunkeSunshine-brightened street art in Zagreb's central Ribnjak park
© Grad OpuzenA mural created for street art festival 'Zen' in the town of Opuzen within Dubrovnik-Neretva County
@ Art Festival Zen OpuzenA decorated building in Opuzen by French artists Chifumi Krohom and Williann Wln
@ Boris BaneBoris Bane's work on display at the Floraart festival in Zagreb's Bundek park
@ Šumski'Only Love', a mural by artist Šumski in Rijeka
@ Kristijan SmokMural 'You need to nurture old friendships' by OKO in Zagreb
@ Leonard art & street artCroatian artist Leonard Lesić's mural of famous Croatian writer Miroslav Krleža in Karlovac
@ Graffitti na Gradele'Lost Boys' by Lunar and German artist Flying Förtress on Brač
@ Graffiti na gradeleCollaborative work by Lunar, French artist Jace and Croatian artist Smack184 in the town of Bol on Brač
@ Boobmarstick.comMurals light up the streets of Vodnjan
@ Boombarstick.comA close-up of nautically inpsired street art in Vodnjan
@ Ekran Festival Stipan Tadić's work as part of Ekran Festival in Šibenik
@ ojoMAGicoMural 'Feel the FUNK' in the northern Croatian town of Koprivnica
@ Pimp my Pump Work from Zagreb's 'Pimp my Pump' project on display at the British square
@ Graffiti na gradele'Lighthouse', a mural by Artez on Brač
@ ojoMAGico with Mosk'A Familiar Place', made for Rijeka's inauguration as 2020 European Capital of Culture
@ LonacLonac working at the ReThink Festival in the northern Croatian town of Sisak
@ Art Festival Zen Opuzen'From Pjaca to Riva' by Argentine artist Mabel Vicentef in Opuzen
@ Lonac'Flying Higher than the Others' by Lonac in Zagreb
@ Vukavar Art FestivalMural 'Dating' as seen at Vukavar's Art Festival
© Igor Nobilo - www.igornobilo.inf'Digital Love Story' by Stipan Tadić lights up a Konzum store on Zagreb's Slavonska avenue
@ Pascale NicoulaudWork by French artist Pascale Nicoulaud in Zagreb
@ Lonac'Owl', a mural by Lonac at Zagreb's Student Centre
@ ŠumskiA marvelous mural by Šumski in Sisak
@ Ekran festival Wonderful work by Serbian artist Tifani Rubi on display in Šibenik
@ Alex L'aventurier'Accident waiting to happen', a mural in Zagreb
@ Grif BreweryBoris Bare's piece for Grif Brewery in Zagreb
@ Art Festuval Zen Opuzen'Čatrnja' by Anthony Brooks in Opuzen
@ Zoran MirkovićA mural featuring books with titles in Croatian in Zagreb
@ LunarA colourful wall by Lunar in Zagreb brightening up a cloudy day
@ Boris BareOpatovina street in Zagreb, made even more beautiful by Boris Bare
By Daniel Bracun and Lara Rasin |
Croatia's cities and towns could double as open-air art museums. Works by world-famous graffiti artists, as well as ingenious amateurs, capture eyes across the country. Street art, by nature, tends to come and go. Sun, rain and wind take their toll, buildings undergo reconstruction, new murals replace old. Take in the best of Croatian street art - some of which is now gone - with our gallery of 62 photos including lifelike portraits, marvelous mazes of geometric shapes and way-out abstracts.

