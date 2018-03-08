In pictures: abandoned Croatia

Explore derelict worlds through the lens of Nela Laptoš
© Nela Laptoš
By Time Out contributors
In her photographic series Abandoned Croatia, Zagreb-born photographer Nela Laptoš breathes new life into derelict buildings around Croatia, from deserted aristocratic mansions and getaways to war-scarred hotels and resorts. In her stories, she combines historical fact with her personal impressions of the sites when wandering through them. Her photographs aren't just hauntingly still documents of forsaken worlds, but images with endless possibilities and stories within them; this is what makes them so captivating.

Bozdari Mansion

Bozdari Mansion

Bozdari Mansion

Bozdari Mansion

Haludovo Hotel

Haludovo Hotel

Haludovo Hotel

Haludovo Hotel

Haludovo Hotel

Haludovo Hotel

Kupari

Kupari

Turk Mazuranic

Turk Mazuranic

Turk Mazuranic

Turk Mazuranic

