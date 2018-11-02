Exhibition of colourful paintings which celebrate an unprejudiced and accepting stance on love

Jasmina Krajačić's pop art exhibition 'Love Wins' stands in opposition to discrimination on the grounds of race, gender and sexual orientation. Her celebratory paintings address the worrying rise of chauvinism, nationalism, homophobia and intolerance under a general global drift to the right wing of politics. Uplifting in their stunningly colourful images, the paintings nevertheless form an exhibition with a serios message, one that stands against the marginalisation of people that do not fit a narrow definition of what is acceptable and respectable. The artist's main message is that love has no norms, prejudices, gender, race, nationality, rules, labels, doubts or fears. Jasmina Krajačić is a Zagreb-based painter. After graduating from the Applied Arts School in Zagreb, she enrolled in the Zagreb Academy of Fine Arts and in 1992 earned her degree. In recent years she has been inspired by several visits to England, with the contemporary art, music and pop culture of the country a particularly strong influence, especially the punk movement.

by Ivor Kruljac