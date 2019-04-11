Luka Marotti exhibition: Lived Through Frames

Well known Croatian documentary maker receives a retrospective of his black and white photography work

Luka Marotti is a well known contributor to the canon of great documentary and culture films produced by Croatian national TV. He's been active within that field for over 50 years and has produced over 500 programmes. In this exhibition, an alternative side of Marotti's artistic, cultural and journalistic expression is showcased; his photography. Marotti's black and white stills capture moments, monuments, places, atmospheres and people. Many of them will be familiar to Croatian TV audiences, as they have been used within documentary productions, but this exhibition rightly enables this work to stand alone and be appreciated in their own right.