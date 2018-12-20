Mauro Stipanov exhibition: Walk

Art, Painting Rijeka City Museum , Rijeka Thursday December 20 2018 - Thursday February 28 2019
Riverside scenes of Rijeka from the 45-year career of one of the city's best-known contemporary painters

Rijeka born artist Mauro Stipanov comes from a family well known for depicting their city artistically; his grandfather, father and uncle were all painters too. He has been exhibited several times. This new exhibition 'Walk' focusses on Stipanov's paintings of the river and waterside backdrops of his home city, taken from throughout his 45-year long career. Some of the works featured in the exhibition will thereafter become part of the Rijeka City Museum's permanent collection.

Venue name: Rijeka City Museum
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue +385 51 336 711
Address: Muzejski trg 1/1
Rijeka
51000
Opening hours: 10am-8pm Mon-Sat; 10am-3pm Sun
    • Rijeka City Museum 15 kuna
