Nevenka Arbanas Retrospective

Retrospective of a near 50 year career in graphic art by one of contemporary Croatia's greats

Born in 1950 in Batina, near Beli Manastir, eastern Croatia, Nevenka Arbanas is regarded as one of Croatia's best contemporary graphic artists and has, in a career which extends to almost half a century, worked in the disciplines of painting, graphics, sculpture, architecture and various combinations of each. This exhibition will encompass her entire creative output, in each discipline and from every stage of her career. Over 350 works are on display.