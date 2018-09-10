International festival of photography with an accompanying programme of round-table discussions, workshops and talks by leading snappers

Organ Vida Festival is the biggest international photography event in Croatia and also the largest independent photography festival in Southeast Europe. It gathers and presents photographers and artists, professionals and experts across a six-day long event. Alongside its exhibitions of photographic work, it holds an accompanying programme of round-table discussions, workshops and talks. For its tenth annual edition in 2018, over 350 photographers internationally submitted photography projects under the theme Engaged, Active, Aware - Women’s Perspective Now. The top 20 finalists will present their work over the course of the festival. The finalists' work will continue to be exhibited after the end of the festival's six main days, which are September 10 - September 16. The public will be able to view the exhibited work until September 30.