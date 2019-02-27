Renáta Fučíková exhibition

Czech author, teacher and winner of the Great Award at the 7th Biennial Croatian Awards for Illustration is showcased alongside her students

Renata Fučikova is the winner of the Great Award at the 7th Biennial Croatian Awards for Illustration. Born in Prague in 1964, she studied illustration and applied graphics at the Faculty of Applied Art. Although this exhibition focusses on her illustrations, in more recent years she has also proven herself an award-winning author of books. Renata has been the recipient of numerous national and international awards for illustrations, among them the highest annual Czech award for best illustration of children's literature and the first place at the Biennial of Illustration in Tehran 1999. The exhibition features not only illustrations by Renata but also some spectacular black and white lithographs she has made. As well as her career as an author and illustrator, Renata now passes her valuable experience on to a new wave of very promising Czech illustrators. Selected works from some of her students accompany her own within the exhibition.