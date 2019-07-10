Salvador Dali
An exhibition of work from the master Surrealist
The most-famous artist associated with Surrealism, to many, Catalan Salvador Dali's inexplicable, melting images and lobsters on old-fashioned telephones pretty much define that revolutionary art movement. 200 of his sheets, sculptures and other works will be on display at this summer-long exhibition, which is expected to draw large numbers.
Details
|Address:
|
Poljana Šime Budinića 3
Zadar
23000
|Contact:
|Opening hours:
|9am-8pm Mon-Fri, 9am-2pm Sat+Sun
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/knezevapalacazadar.hr