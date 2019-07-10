Salvador Dali

Art Rector's Palace , Zadar Until Tuesday October 15 2019
Salvador Dali

An exhibition of work from the master Surrealist

The most-famous artist associated with Surrealism, to many, Catalan Salvador Dali's inexplicable, melting images and lobsters on old-fashioned telephones pretty much define that revolutionary art movement. 200 of his sheets, sculptures and other works will be on display at this summer-long exhibition, which is expected to draw large numbers. 

Details
Address: Poljana Šime Budinića 3
Zadar
23000
Contact:
www.knezeva.hr Call Venue +385 23 627 764
Opening hours: 9am-8pm Mon-Fri, 9am-2pm Sat+Sun
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/knezevapalacazadar.hr

