International celebration of Contemporary Sculpture

The international celebration of Contemporary Sculpture takes over Zagreb's Museum Of Contemporary Art for one full day. Its programme will include tactile experiences of artworks in the permanent display and guided tours by curators, with an emphasis on Carsten Höller's Double slide, the Ivan Kožarić Studio, an exhibition by Catalan artist Pep Vidal and the multisensory exhibition 'Josef and Anni Albers: Voyage Inside A Blind Experience'. The all day programme also includes workshops for the public, a round table discussion with experts from the field of social sciences and humanities plus documentary film screenings about Croatian sculptors.