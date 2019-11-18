This awesome instagram account captures patterns of bus seats across Croatia

There’s no two-ways about it: bus journeys are boring. But imagine how much more boring they’d be without those funky, colourful patterns that cover the seats. Zagreb-based artist and designer Lucija Gudek has set herself the mighty task of photographing the most striking prints she sees on public transport, collating the pictures on her ongoing Instagram project @prints_in_public_transport. Designs range from illustrative to geometric, with some of them even the kind of Op-Arty patterns that get your eyes all freaked out. Who knew that our buttocks were worthy of such fine things? Check out Gudek’s pictures here, and spend the rest of your commutes feeling thoroughly inspired.