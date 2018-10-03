© Vlaho Bukovac and Alexandre Cabanel: A historic encounter of pupil and teacher

Zagreb's Art Pavillion pays tribute to its founder, Croatian painter Vlaho Bukovac and Alexandre Cabanel, his teacher

Zagreb's 120 year old Art Pavillion pays tribute to its founder, famed Croatian painter Vlaho Bukovac and Alexandre Cabanel, the important French painter under whom Bukovac studied at the École des Beaux-Arts in Paris.The French teacher played an important role in Bukovac’s art education and this is the first ever exhibition in which pupil and teacher has been shown together. Alexandre Cabanel has never previously been exhibited in Croatia or any surrounding countries. The exhibition holds more than 140 paintings, including many of Bukovac’s best known, loaned from galleries and museums throughout Croatia and neighbouring countries, plus from private collections. The works of Alexandre Cabanel will come to the exhibition from five French museums – Petit Palais, Musée des Beaux-Arts de la Ville de Paris, Musée d’Orsay, Paris, Musée Inguimbertine, Carpentras, Palais de Compiègne Musée et domaine nationaux, Compiègne and from Musée Fabre, Montpellier, which is the Art Pavilion’s partner for the exhibition. The exhibition features an accompanying program which includes professional lectures, documentaries, concerts and other content, held at the Modern Gallery in Zagreb. Visitors who purchase a ticket for the exhibition at the Art Pavilion will also be able to visit the Modern Gallery to view a monumental painting by Bukovac 'Gundulić Imagining Osman' which cannot leave the Modern Gallery.