Copacabana Beach

One of Dubrovnik's best beaches with excellent amenities and crystal clear waters

Copacabana is one of Dubrovnik's best beaches, a perfect place to spend the whole day because of the amenities and activities on offer. The beach itself is comprised of small pebbles with the crystal clear nature of the waters being what most visitors comment on. Sunloungers, which are comfortable and a cut above the usual and umbrellas are available, as are watersport activities such as inflatables for the children and young adults and paddle boarding. The beachside restaurant is the main reason for not needing to move all day because it holds everything you might need. Arrive for breakfast and detox with a freshly squeezed natural fruit juice. Good lunch and dinner options are also available, as is the table service of cocktails to your sun lounger. The kids can feast on ice creams and play up and down the roughly 4 km of coastline on the beach while you get acquainted with local wines from the beach bar's good menu or enjoy a massage after your swim. Sit close to the beach bar if you want to enjoy their cool soundtrack of music or sit a little further away if you'd prefer some peace and quiet. You can take a sunset boat trip from the beach too from which you will be able to see the whole city at arguably the most romantic time of day.