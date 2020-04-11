In pictures: Top 46 photos of Easter in Croatia
Discover how the country's most-celebrated national holiday is observed
1/46
2/46
3/46
4/46
5/46
6/46
7/46
8/46
9/46
10/46
11/46
12/46
13/46
14/46
15/46
16/46
17/46
18/46
19/46
20/46
21/46
22/46
23/46
24/46
25/46
26/46
27/46
28/46
29/46
30/46
31/46
32/46
33/46
34/46
35/46
36/46
37/46
38/46
39/46
40/46
41/46
42/46
43/46
44/46
45/46
46/46
Behold the Croatian Easter works. We're taking you through the holiday season chronologically (from early April to after Easter), which will include:
- tasty Easter food from A-Z
- centuries-old processions
- why eggs are so important anyway
- modern takes on the holiday
and much more.
Get to know Croatia's most-celebrated holiday through our expert-made gallery showcasing Easter through 46 photos.
Advertising