Finally, what's the bunny got to do with it all? We're not 100% sure: it didn't hop into popular Croatian Easter culture until the 20th century

One week after Easter, girls aged 14-18 traditionally exchange their prettiest Easter eggs, and so become close friends in a custom called 'matkanje'

On Easter night, young people, especially today, party it up (as Easter Monday is a public holiday)

A special side accompanies the lamb: you might know it as Olivier salad

...loved ones and roasted lamb, which is served for Easter dinner, that is

For the non-religious and religious, the most important part about Easter is often spending time with loved ones...

Breakfast also includes an egg cracking competition: whoever's egg cracks, loses!

Complementing it all is soft cheese, usually made within the family or by local producers

Radishes are another freshly harvested Easter morning staple

Young onions are often eaten as a side to ham during Easter breakfast

Ham is another breakfast favorite, usually served after boiling

In Dalmatia, this treat is called 'sirnica', in continental Croatia, 'pinca'

In Croatia, an Easter breakfast staple is homemade sweetbread

Sunday has arrived! Kids weren't always given chocolates on Easter morning; sometimes an orange was the only gift they'd get

For the non-religious, Easter weekend is the perfect time to enjoy the delights of blossoming nature

Instead, announcing mass times was a job for children who went around villages with various noise-makers (called 'čegrtaljke')

But - church bells would not ring on Holy Saturday in the past, to show the solemness of the holiday

Midnight mass from Holy Saturday to Easter Sunday is a tradition still prevalent today

But, it was also a day of charity and solidarity: people shared their food with their less-fortunate neighbours - no one was to be left hungry

The process of food blessing, which involves most of the town, was an opportunity to show off in front of neighbours, with people arriving to church in decorated horse-drawn carriages

On Holy Saturday, Easter Sunday preparations continue: Easter food is placed in baskets, often with hand-embroidered clothes, and blessed at local churches

In continental Croatia, on the other hand, freshwater fish like carp are eaten

More recently, Good Friday has become a fish-only affair, with specialties like 'brudet' (cod stew) being served in Dalmatia

In continental Croatia, the Good Friday alcohol of choice (and availability) was rakija

wine! This drink was, symbolically, tied to healthy blood and circulaition

Then comes Good Friday, which means fasting: before the 20th century, people would only eat a slice of bread, a glass of water and...

The oldest such Holy Thursday procession is UNESCO-protected 'Za Križen', which has been carried out on Hvar for over 500 years

Come Holy Thursday, processions led by someone carrying a cross happen across Croatia, like this one in Marija Bistrica

During the week before Easter, traditional postcards were also traditionally sent out (similar to Christmas cards today)

Children also decorate 'Easter trees', with are blossomed branches adorned with ribbons and eggs

...beeswax! Beeswax is painted on eggs using a pointed object, to keep the design after colouring

Another method allows for even finer design, using...

An authentic decoration method is boiling eggs in onion for colour, and pressing flowers to them (with old pantyhose!) for design

Eggs are traditionally decorated in the week leading up to Easter

Some subbed out the flowers for eggshells, a symbol of birth and regeneration since prehistoric times (and laden with calcium - maybe good for the skin?)

Starting on Palm Sunday, young girls traditionally washed their faces with water and spring flowers, such as violets

Today, however, modern transport methods make olive and palm branches available across Croatia

Pussy willow branches were another common replacement

In continental Croatia, Cornelian Cherry tree branches were used historically instead of palm and olive branches

Olive branches are used on Palm Sunday too, and are, like palm leaves, blessed by priests before people hang them up on their front doors

Palm Sunday kicks off the Holy Week leading up to Easter - pictured are traditionally braided palm leaves, 'poma', from Dubrovnik

Easter souvenirs go on sale at marketplaces like Zagreb's Dolac (pictured), also starting in early April

A close up of naive art on an Easter egg in Koprivnica's Zrinkski square

Koprivnica is known for its naive-artist-made eggs, which the town gifts to cities across the world

Early April Easter decorations vary: in Cres, for example, handmade birds also adorn the town

Starting in early April, large, hand-painted Easter eggs (called 'pisanice') start popping up across Croatia

In pictures: Top 46 photos of Easter in Croatia Discover how the country's most-celebrated national holiday is observed

Behold the Croatian Easter works. We're taking you through the holiday season chronologically (from early April to after Easter), which will include:

- tasty Easter food from A-Z

- centuries-old processions

- why eggs are so important anyway

- modern takes on the holiday

and much more.

Get to know Croatia's most-celebrated holiday through our expert-made gallery showcasing Easter through 46 photos.