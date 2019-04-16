The monuments of Zagrebačka špica

Continue walking across the square, towards Varšavska and you will notice an old guy with a simple hat and a coat, looking at the guests on a terrace of Kino Europa's cafe bar. This memorial to Tin Ujević, one of Croatia's most famous 20th century poets, was sculpted by Miro Vuco and was placed there in 1991 to mark Ujević's 100th birthday. Ujević was Bohemianism personified. A deep thinker who didn't care at all for social conventions, ceremony or, in later years, his appearance, he was also notorious for his heavy drinking. Considering the look he is offering to guests on the terrace, his face seems kind of angry. Maybe because, according to one anecdote from his life, he wasn't alive in a time when you could get a drink regardless of how you dressed. Allegedly, Ujević once went to a caffe but the waiter told him that they couldn't serve him while he was dressed like a hobo. So, Ujević went to a friend to borrow a tuxedo. Upon returning to the cafe, the waiter took his order, but, when the waiter brought him his coffee, Ujević stood up, took the cup and poured the drink into the pocket of his tuxedo. 'Why would you do that?' asked the shocked waiter. 'Well, you brought it for the tuxedo and not for me' said Ujević. There is no confirmation if this tale is true, but it captures Ujević's spirit pretty accurately. A provocative, smart guy, but perhaps an awful friend. At least if you ask the guy that lent him the tuxedo.