Cosy, cult neighbourhood cafe with craft beers

You wouldn’t normally come looking for cult cafés on this rather bland shop-lined thoroughfare, but the mellow, welcoming Basket is well worth the ten-minute trek from the Old Town. A cosy space with lots of warm brown wood offsetting the weird green wallpaper and jumble of framed pictures and posters, it’s very much a quirky neighbourhood bar rather than a calculated commercial drinking space. The music is likely to be old-fashioned, vinyl-powered rock. There are craft beers on draft and in bottles; a simple bench outside on the pavement allows you to watch the world go by.