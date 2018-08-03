Caffe Bar Maž
Caffe Bar Maž saves you having to lug the cooler box all the way to Velika Raduča or Mala Raduča beach, in the bay between the twin headlands. Offering a basic but welcome range of cocktails, beers, soft drinks and coffees, Maž also provides comfortable lounge seats and umbrellas for you to take a break from sunbathing or swimming. Occasional live music and screenings of major football games are also laid on. Friendly staff, too.
|Venue name:
|Caffe Bar Maž
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Franje Tuđmana 16
Primošten
22202
|Opening hours:
|8-2am daily