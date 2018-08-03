Caffe Bar Maž saves you having to lug the cooler box all the way to Velika Raduča or Mala Raduča beach, in the bay between the twin headlands. Offering a basic but welcome range of cocktails, beers, soft drinks and coffees, Maž also provides comfortable lounge seats and umbrellas for you to take a break from sunbathing or swimming. Occasional live music and screenings of major football games are also laid on. Friendly staff, too.