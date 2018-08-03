In business long before Croatian independence, the Caffe Bar Vlaho draws a solid clientele of locals and tourists, nearly all of them regulars in one way or other. Once you start the day at Vlaho, a top-quality coffee quietly sipped as you gaze over the Adriatic, you’ll probably not choose anywhere else to get your morning in motion. It has WiFi, of course, and a sense of humour, the message of the day posted up on a board outside. It’s an evening venue, with beers and cocktails on offer most nights untilmidnight at least.