© Caffe Cocktail Bar Camel

Its terrace tucked in from the seafront by Sveti Juraj beach, the Caffe Bar Cocktail Camel is not as classy as its branded coasters would suggest but can provide decent mixed drinks at friendly prices. Take in the sunset with a tumblerful of mojito or a refreshing Aperol spritz as a nice early-evening buzz builds around the bar, other customers having factored Camel into their daily ritual. It’s good for morning coffee too, and stays open most nights until 2am.