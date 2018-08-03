Calling itself both a tapas bar and a pub, contemporary Francos is the kind of place where you can graze on platters of Dalmatian prosciutto and cheese, perhaps with a bowl of rough-cut chips alongside, order an Aperol spritz and let the evening take its course as a DJ kicks things into gear. Its wine selection is one of the best in Primošten and, although informal, it usually attracts a slightly higher class of clientele. Lunch could be a modest portion of pasta or a finely composed salad, and the beachside location is always a winner, whether first thing in the morning or late at night.