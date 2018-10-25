The best non-smoking cafés and bars in Zagreb

The menu is the same as at the open-air Kava Tava on Britanski trg, but the experience couldn’t be more different: a sequence of barrel-vaulted spaces that seem to tunnel deep into the interior of this historic Tkalčićeva building. The interior designer clearly has an eye for quirky detail, with hairdryers turned into lamps, airline seating doubling as cafe chairs, old sewing machines perched on ledges, and (somewhat disconcertingly if you’re not much of a Pink Floyd fan) the lyrics of ‘Another Brick in the Wall’ straggling across the walls. All in all, it’s a soothing place in which to tuck in to KT’s trademark menu of strong coffee, breakfasts and pancakes; the outdoor terrace, perfectly situated on a curve of this pedestrianised street, comes into its own in spring and summer.