Zagreb's bars with the best views

This great building, located centrally in Maksimir park, looks older than it actually is, but it's sympathetic design is not the only reason to visit. Vidikovac lies on an elevated point of the park, at the end of a roughly 500 metre walk. It is therefore a great place to stop and take a rest, and get a view of the surrounding area. In warmer months, a cafe operates in the structure (which also holds cinema, music and the occasional rave events), although in colder months, from October to March, it is usually closed.