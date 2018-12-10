Zagreb's bars with the best views
Zagreb isn't short of great bars or cosy cafés. There are countless places in the city to keep you content and satisfied for the evening. But there are a special few whose appeal is bolstered with an impressive view of the city. From rooftop bars and mountainside restaurants to pop-ups located in the Upper Town, here's our pick of places to take in a drink and a splendid view of the capital.
The bars with the best views in Zagreb
Vidikovac Maksimir
This great building, located centrally in Maksimir park, looks older than it actually is, but it's sympathetic design is not the only reason to visit. Vidikovac lies on an elevated point of the park, at the end of a roughly 500 metre walk. It is therefore a great place to stop and take a rest, and get a view of the surrounding area. In warmer months, a cafe operates in the structure (which also holds cinema, music and the occasional rave events), although in colder months, from October to March, it is usually closed.
Rooftop Lateral
Located near Zagreb's intercity bus station and the city's business district, Rooftop Lateral offers unrivalled views of the city as it is placed on one of Zagreb's tallest buildings. Perfect for a daytime meeting or an early evening cocktail, the bar has lots of greenery, granting a garden feel, plus lots of glass so there's as little obstruction to its defining view as possible. There's a covered area, which is where the action takes place in colder months, the fully alfresco area being incredibly popular in warmer times.
Caffe de Matoš
A pop up events space in upper town, overlooking the city, which is utilised for summer events and Zagreb's famous Advent. In these periods, you can usually find this whole street filled with temporary food and drinks concessions and, at Caffe de Matoš, entertainment programmes which accompany the festivities, particularly live music.
Pod Gričkim Topom
Just below the Grič cannon (hence the name), this leafy terrace is a summer evening favourite. When the weather turns cold the new winter garden warms the mood. On offer are dishes from different regions of Croatia: octopus baked under a peka (a metal lid covered in charcoal), Dalmatian pašticada and monkfish carpaccio. There's also Zagreb steak (filled with ham and cheese) and zagorski štrukli for dessert. The portions are well sized, service is excellent and the clientele cosmopolitan. Always reserve when the sun comes out.
Vidikovac Sljeme
One of several restaurants to be found on Sljeme, this wood-heavy outlet may have the best views because of its rooftop space. Eat a barbeque meal and wash it down with some fine beers after taking a walk on the mountain, taking advantage of the viewpoint to watch the countryside sloping down towards the city in the distance.
Zagreb Eye viewpoint bar
The Zagreb Eye viewpoint, on the top floor of this iconic Skyscraper on the edge of the main square is the most beautiful way to see the city 360° and a nice spot for a drink at any time of day; from morning coffee to a glass of wine or two as dusk falls over the roof-tops below. Food is available all-day; as are free wi-fi and binoculars. Perfect for photography too.